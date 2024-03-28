Top 9 handsome hunks of the TV industry and how they look now

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 28, 2024

Mohit Sehgal: The world of Indian television has embraced Mohit Sehgal with his boyish charm and acting talent, especially via his unforgettable performances in love dramas.

Shabir Ahluwalia: A renowned television actor best known for his parts in hit soap operas and reality shows, Shabir Ahluwalia is renowned for his captivating presence and potent performances.

Parth Samthaan: Known for his endearing appearance and poignant acting, Parth Samthaan has amassed a devoted fan base via his parts in well-liked television dramas, demonstrating his adaptability.

Shakti Arora: In the Indian television industry, Shakti Arora has enthralled audiences with his powerful performances and captivating personality.

Karanveer Bohra: A talented and committed actor, Karanveer Bohra has made a name for himself with his explosive performances in a variety of television genres.

Kushal Tandon: A prominent figure in the Indian television business, Kushal Tandon is recognized for his edgy roles and sophisticated demeanor.

Hiten Tejwani is a well-known actor in the Indian television business who is praised for his versatile parts in a variety of genres and endearing personality.

Eijaz Khan: A versatile television actor, known for his dramatic representations, is well-known for his performances in a number of dramas and reality series.

Mohit Raina: Known for his role as Lord Shiva in the mythological series "Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev," Mohit Raina is highly regarded for his charismatic acting and powerful screen presence.

