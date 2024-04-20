Top 9 Indian TV shows that were inspired by Bollywood movies

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2024

The famous TV show Naagin was inspired by Bollywood movie with the same name.

The TV show Jamai Raja was adapted from the Bollywood movie with the same title.

Bollywood classic Jab We Met inspired Love U Zindagi.

Salman Khan’s Chori Chori Chupke Chupke insipred the TV show Dil Se Dil Tak.

Vivah inspired Sapna Babul Ki Bidaai.

The show Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil was inspired by SRK’s Pardes.

Dum Lage Ke Haisha insipred the show Badho Bahu.

Ajay Devgn’s Zakhm inspired the TV show Namkaran.

Do Hanson Ka Joda was inspired by Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

