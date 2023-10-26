Top 9 movies releasing on OTT Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in November 2023

These are the top releases on OTT slated for the month of November

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023

OTT Platform Releases

OTT Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime are always coming up with new releases, here are a few to look out for the month of November

Sly

Documentary on the life of famous actor Sylvester Stallone is releasing on November 3rd only on Netflix

The Killer

Famous Director David Fincher’s new drama/thriller movie will be hitting Netflix on November 10th

Leo

Starring famous actor Adam Sandler, Leo is an animated movie that will be released on Netflix on November 21st

Best. Christmas. Ever.

It seems like Christmas will be coming early for all the rom-com fans. It will be released on Netflix on November 16th

The Dads

Coming on Netflix on November 17th, The Dads small documentary is directed by Luchina Fisher directed towards LGTBQ+ aspects

Family Switch

Family Switch will be a fun comedy film to be watched with your family, releasing on November 30th on Netflix

The Kill Room

The Kill Room is a drama-thriller starring big names like Samuel L. Jackson. The movie will be released on November 24th on Amazon Prime Video

Muzzle

A LA Police Officer and his dog partner take on a conspiracy. Releasing on November 14th on Amazon Prime Video

Nyad

Take a dive into true story of Diana Nyad and how she at the age of 60 completed her lifelong dream.

