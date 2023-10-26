Top 9 movies releasing on OTT Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in November 2023

These are the top releases on OTT slated for the month of NovemberSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 26, 2023
OTT Platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime are always coming up with new releases, here are a few to look out for the month of NovemberSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Documentary on the life of famous actor Sylvester Stallone is releasing on November 3rd only on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Famous Director David Fincher’s new drama/thriller movie will be hitting Netflix on November 10thSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring famous actor Adam Sandler, Leo is an animated movie that will be released on Netflix on November 21stSource: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems like Christmas will be coming early for all the rom-com fans. It will be released on Netflix on November 16thSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Coming on Netflix on November 17th, The Dads small documentary is directed by Luchina Fisher directed towards LGTBQ+ aspectsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Family Switch will be a fun comedy film to be watched with your family, releasing on November 30th on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Kill Room is a drama-thriller starring big names like Samuel L. Jackson. The movie will be released on November 24th on Amazon Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
A LA Police Officer and his dog partner take on a conspiracy. Releasing on November 14th on Amazon Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Take a dive into true story of Diana Nyad and how she at the age of 60 completed her lifelong dream.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!