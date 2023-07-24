Top 9 outfits to steal from Falaq Naaz's Bigg Boss OTT 2 wardrobe

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

Falaq Naaz got eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2 recently. The actress had some pretty outfits for the show.

Falaq's gorgeous pink gown won hearts.

Falaq's yellow and blue lehenga caught our attention.

Want to look stylish in sleep wear? Here's Falaq's style that you can copy.

Falaq's classy red dress has our heart.

Who's that Boss Lady? We are loving this bold look.

Simple yet pretty, isn't it?

Falaq definitely has the best desi wear collection.

Falaq is acing the indo-western look.

She has got some amazing comfy wear.

