Top 9 stars who quit Anupamaa before 15 year leap

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 11, 2024

Anupamaa is all set to witness a 15 year leap for the third time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy has decided to quit the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madalsa Sharma did not see much growth in her character Kavya.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aurra Bhatnagar has quit the show ahead of its 15-year leap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Alpana Buch aka Baa has left the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nidhi Shah who played the role of Kinjal has left the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kunwar Amar Singh has reportedly quit the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sudhanshu Pandey has quit Anupamaa due to lack of growth in his character Vanraj.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji has also quit the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gaurav Sharma refused to play the role of father to a grown-up girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 Telugu films releasing this Dussehra to watch

 

 Find Out More