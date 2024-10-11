Top 9 stars who quit Anupamaa before 15 year leap
Janhvi Sharma
| Oct 11, 2024
Anupamaa is all set to witness a 15 year leap for the third time.
Nishi Saxena aka Dimpy has decided to quit the show.
Madalsa Sharma did not see much growth in her character Kavya.
Aurra Bhatnagar has quit the show ahead of its 15-year leap.
Alpana Buch aka Baa has left the show.
Nidhi Shah who played the role of Kinjal has left the show.
Kunwar Amar Singh has reportedly quit the show.
Sudhanshu Pandey has quit Anupamaa due to lack of growth in his character Vanraj.
Arvind Vaidya aka Bapuji has also quit the show.
Gaurav Sharma refused to play the role of father to a grown-up girl.
