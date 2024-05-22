Top 9 TV actors and their salary which you didn't know

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2024

The comedian ruler Kapil Sharma reportedly makes an astounding 50 lakh every episode of his program.

A magnificent 3 lakh is Rupali Ganguly's pay every episode.

Harshad Chopra receives 3 lakh every episode for his work in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai."

Every episode, Karan Kundra also receives 3 lakh in pay.

Tejaswi Prakash, who is incredibly popular, is paid a good 2 lakh per episode.

Shraddha Arya is another well-paid TV personality; she costs about 1.5 lakh every episode.

The much-loved Jennifer Winget makes a handsome sum of 1.5 lakh per episode.

The well-liked actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, earns a decent 1.5 lakh every episode.

Divyanka Tripathi is among the most paid actors, with episode fees ranging from 1.5 to 2 lakh.

