Top 9 TV actors and their salary which you didn't know
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 22, 2024
The comedian ruler Kapil Sharma reportedly makes an astounding 50 lakh every episode of his program.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A magnificent 3 lakh is Rupali Ganguly's pay every episode.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopra receives 3 lakh every episode for his work in "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai."
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Every episode, Karan Kundra also receives 3 lakh in pay.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tejaswi Prakash, who is incredibly popular, is paid a good 2 lakh per episode.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya is another well-paid TV personality; she costs about 1.5 lakh every episode.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The much-loved Jennifer Winget makes a handsome sum of 1.5 lakh per episode.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The well-liked actor Dilip Joshi, who plays Jethalal, earns a decent 1.5 lakh every episode.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Divyanka Tripathi is among the most paid actors, with episode fees ranging from 1.5 to 2 lakh.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
