Top Hindi TV show bahus who are queens of crying

Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and other TV bahus who cry a lot in their shows leaving fans emotional.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023
Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's life isn't easy. She faces a lot in the show and we have seen her crying many times.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
YRKKH's Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is currently going through a lot. She also has cried a lot in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi was seen crying in her show YRKKH and now even in Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
GHKPM actress Ayesha aka Sai Joshi also had to cry a lot because of Virat and his family.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Though Aishwarya aka Pakhi was the villain but she also had cried a lot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After Anupamaa, Nidhi aka Kinjal has cried a lot in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pandya Store actress Shiny aka Dhara also had to cry in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pandya Store's Alice aka Raavi also had many emotional and sad moments in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Naagin 6's Tejasswi aka Pratha is another character that left everyone emotional with her tears.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul as Imlie has cried a lot in the show and left everyone emotional.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagya Lakshmi's Aishwarya also has been crying a lot in the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kumkum Bhagya actress Mugdha also had several moments where she has cried a lot for her love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kundali Bhagya's Preeta has also had many heartbreaking moments on the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!