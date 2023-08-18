Top Hindi TV show bahus who are queens of crying

Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod, Shivangi Joshi and other TV bahus who cry a lot in their shows leaving fans emotional.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 18, 2023

Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's life isn't easy. She faces a lot in the show and we have seen her crying many times.

Pranali Rathod as Akshara

YRKKH's Pranali Rathod aka Akshara is currently going through a lot. She also has cried a lot in the show.

Shivangi Joshi as Naira and Aradhana

Shivangi was seen crying in her show YRKKH and now even in Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Ayesha Singh as Sai

GHKPM actress Ayesha aka Sai Joshi also had to cry a lot because of Virat and his family.

Aishwarya Sharma as Pakhi

Though Aishwarya aka Pakhi was the villain but she also had cried a lot.

Nidhi Shah as Kinjal

After Anupamaa, Nidhi aka Kinjal has cried a lot in the show.

Shiny Doshi as Dhara

Pandya Store actress Shiny aka Dhara also had to cry in the show.

Alice Kaushik as Raavi

Pandya Store's Alice aka Raavi also had many emotional and sad moments in the show.

Tejasswi Prakash as Pratha

Naagin 6's Tejasswi aka Pratha is another character that left everyone emotional with her tears.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan as Imlie

Sumbul as Imlie has cried a lot in the show and left everyone emotional.

Aishwarya Khare as Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi's Aishwarya also has been crying a lot in the show.

Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi

Kumkum Bhagya actress Mugdha also had several moments where she has cried a lot for her love.

Shraddha Arya as Preeta

Kundali Bhagya's Preeta has also had many heartbreaking moments on the show.

