Top new entries in TV shows that made TRPs skyrocket

Simba Nagpal is going to enter Barsatein as the lover of Shivangi Joshi. Here is a look at entries of popular male stars on TV shows to raise TRPs

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 20, 2023

Barsatein

Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi's show Barsatein to soon see entry of Simba Nagpal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Udaariyaan

Vivian Dsena brought good numbers to Udaariyaan in his cameo as Sartaj

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Imlie

Imlie benefitted immensely when Fahmaan Khan came in as Aryan Singh Rathore

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Piyush Sahdev

Fans of Beyhadh will remember the cameo of Piyush Sahdev

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nia Sharma

The actress did a cameo on the show Tere Ishq Main Ghayal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan V Grover

Karan V Grover was loved as Angad in Udaariyaan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shakti Arora

Shakti Arora did well as Arjun on the Zee TV show Kundali Bhagya

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Singh Grover

Karan Singh Grover was roped in for Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Harshad Arora

Harshad Arora got a lot of love for his performance in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jay Soni

Jay Soni was loved as Abhinav Sharma in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show revived and how.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

