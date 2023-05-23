Top TV News Today: Anupamaa, Dipika Kakar, Tejasswi Prakash and more

From Anupamaa to Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra - Get all the top updates of the day so far.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023

Aditya Singh Rajput no more

Rajiv Adatia, Ashok Pandit and others reached to pay their last respects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss OTT 2 update

Aditya Narayan clarified that he is not going to be a part of the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin twist

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Satya will set Sai free from their marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dipika Kakar pregnancy update

In a video Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that they are shopping for pregnancy bag as the actress is ready to pop anytime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TMKOC controversy

To Etimes, Priya Ahuja revealed that she got not increment for five years and neither did she ask for it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

TejRan love saga

Tejasswi Prakash revealed that Karan Kundrra said I love You for the first time in Bigg Boss 15 house.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BB OTT 2 promo

Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo featuring Salman Khan likely to be out today.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa chaos

Nidhi Shah disagreed with Paras Kalnawat's remark saying that 80 percent of the cast wants to leave.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tattoo lover

Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma revealed that the cross tattoo holds a special significance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shalin's dating life

To Etimes, Shalin Bhanot said that he is dating his job and no one else.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cannes 2023

Mouni Roy shared the second look from Cannes 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 actresses who went bare body for bold scenes in movies

 

 Find Out More