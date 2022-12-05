The New Year is around the corner so if you want to create a fashion in a black statement gown then take inspiration from Himanshi.Source: Bollywood
The Bigg Boss 15 winner looked like a fire in a shimmery silver bodycon dress.Source: Bollywood
If you want to be the limelight in the party then wear a short white skirt like Urfi and team it with a white coloured bralette.Source: Bollywood
If you feel like looking cute in a party then wear this orange midi dress that Hina has worn and complete the same with basic accessories.Source: Bollywood
A little bit of glam and sass will take you a long way. Learn from Nia the hack to amp up a party wear look.Source: Bollywood
A wine red dress will make your clubbing night super amazing and will make you look sultry like Karishma Tanna.Source: Bollywood
We are totally in love with Surbhi's versatile party picks. She is looking gorgeous in this yellow coloured thigh-high slit gown.Source: Bollywood
If you have to attend a wedding reception then a black dress which serve as the perfect inspiration.Source: Bollywood
If you want to have a great weekday party then a shimmery black and golden mini dress is all you need to wear, like Mouni Roy.Source: Bollywood
The actress exuded fashion goals in an animal printed dark brown coloured dress that had a high slit.Source: Bollywood
