Himanshi Khurana

The New Year is around the corner so if you want to create a fashion in a black statement gown then take inspiration from Himanshi.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Tejasswi Prakash

The Bigg Boss 15 winner looked like a fire in a shimmery silver bodycon dress.

Urfi Javed

If you want to be the limelight in the party then wear a short white skirt like Urfi and team it with a white coloured bralette.

Hina Khan

If you feel like looking cute in a party then wear this orange midi dress that Hina has worn and complete the same with basic accessories.

Nia Sharma

A little bit of glam and sass will take you a long way. Learn from Nia the hack to amp up a party wear look.

Karishma Tanaa

A wine red dress will make your clubbing night super amazing and will make you look sultry like Karishma Tanna.

Surbhi Jyoti

We are totally in love with Surbhi's versatile party picks. She is looking gorgeous in this yellow coloured thigh-high slit gown.

Surbhi Chandna

If you have to attend a wedding reception then a black dress which serve as the perfect inspiration.

Mouni Roy

If you want to have a great weekday party then a shimmery black and golden mini dress is all you need to wear, like Mouni Roy.

Aamna Sharif

The actress exuded fashion goals in an animal printed dark brown coloured dress that had a high slit.

