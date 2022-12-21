The famous Indian Tv star has done commendable movies like Gold and Brahmastra. Her de-glam snaps are a hit on social media.Source: Bollywood
The Pavitra Rishta actress looks cute in her de-glam snap. Don't you think so?Source: Bollywood
The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress looks cute in her no-makeup snap which is all things adorable.Source: Bollywood
The actress rose to fame with her serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and is one of the most famous TV stars.Source: Bollywood
The Dill Mill Gayye, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani star looks cute in this frame.Source: Bollywood
The Bigg Boss 7 winner is soon going to be a mother. She looks like a bomb in this de-glam snap.Source: Bollywood
The actress looks 'Beyhadh' different with her no makeup snap and this picture is the proof of the same.Source: Bollywood
She rose to fame with her serial Amber Dhara and was also known for her role as Draupadi in Dharmakshetra. She looks hot in this frame.Source: Bollywood
She is one of the hottest TV stars. We are in love with the de-glam snap of the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress.Source: Bollywood
She rose to fame with Laagi Tujhse Lagan and is married to famous TV anchor Jay Bhanushali. Her no makeup snap is too cute.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!