Mouni Roy

The famous Indian Tv star has done commendable movies like Gold and Brahmastra. Her de-glam snaps are a hit on social media.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Ankita Lokhande

The Pavitra Rishta actress looks cute in her de-glam snap. Don't you think so?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya actress looks cute in her no-makeup snap which is all things adorable.

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

The actress rose to fame with her serial Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and is one of the most famous TV stars.

Drashti Dhami

The Dill Mill Gayye, Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, and Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani star looks cute in this frame.

Gauahar Khan

The Bigg Boss 7 winner is soon going to be a mother. She looks like a bomb in this de-glam snap.

Jennifer Winget

The actress looks 'Beyhadh' different with her no makeup snap and this picture is the proof of the same.

Kashmira Irani

She rose to fame with her serial Amber Dhara and was also known for her role as Draupadi in Dharmakshetra. She looks hot in this frame.

Kritika Kamra

She is one of the hottest TV stars. We are in love with the de-glam snap of the Kitani Mohabbat Hai actress.

Mahhi Vij

She rose to fame with Laagi Tujhse Lagan and is married to famous TV anchor Jay Bhanushali. Her no makeup snap is too cute.

