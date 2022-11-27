Nia Sharma

She is known to ace the bikini game like no one and is one of the top rated stars.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Hina Khan

Her bikini snap is surely a treat to the eyes. She is coated in sand and is taking in vitamin sea.

Source: Bollywood

Rubina Dilaik

The diva is known for her tiny waist, slender frame and unmissable looks in a bikini.

Source: Bollywood

Mouni Roy

The Naagin star is one of the most sultry stars and when she wears a bikini, she looks like a snack.

Source: Bollywood

Kavita Kaushik

The FIR actress looks like a bomb in a bikini. If you do not believe us then check out this snap.

Source: Bollywood

Rashami Desai

The Uttaran actress knows to embrace her curves and is looking sizzling in this pink coloured bikini.

Source: Bollywood

Kanchi Singh

The innocent actress on the small screen used to be seen only in sarees. Here, in a bikini she will blow your mind.

Source: Bollywood

Drashti Dhami

She is oe of the utmost sultry seasoned actresses. Her different snaps in a bikini prove the same.

Source: Bollywood

Karishma Tanna

We want to steal her confidence of showcasing her bold self in a bikini and how?

Source: Bollywood

Sanjeeda Sheikh

The actress looks sultry in this white bikini. She completed her look with a big brown hat.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Eesha Gupta's sizzling snaps

 Find Out More