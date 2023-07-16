Top TV actresses who are married to super rich husbands

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 16, 2023

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain is a businessman.

Mouni Roy married Suraj Nambiar who is an investment banker and businessman from Bangalore, India.

Mouni is seeing the world with Suraj.

Aamna Sharif's husband Amit Kapoor has a family business and he is also a film producer and distributor.

Ankita Bhargava married Karan Patel who has a family business.

Neha Marda is married to a Patna-based businessman Ayushman Agarwal.

Lovey Sasan is married to Koushik Krishnamurthy who hails from a family of real estate developers.

Smriti Khanna married Gautam Gupta who hails from a filmy family.

Niti Tylor married Parikshit Bawa who serves in the Indian Army.

Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera is a Mumbai-based businessman.

