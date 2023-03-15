Top TV actresses who couldn't find work despite a superhit career

There have been many TV stars who have not been successful in the Bollywood industry despite giving hits. Here, check out the list of the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2023

Nia Sharma

The actress often in her interviews revealed that she is waiting for good work. She is best known for Jamai Raja, Naagin to name a few.

Ankita Lokhande

The actress post TV did venture into Bollywood but has been jobless for a long time now.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

Gopi Bahu is spending time as a newly married woman with her husband and is not doing TV.

Rashami Desai

The Uttaran actress was a hit once upon a time.

Rubina Dilaik

The winner of Bigg Boss 15 is not being seen in any new projects recently.

Divyanka Tripathi

Post Yeh Hai Mohabbatein the actress was not seen in any serial.

Prachi Desai

Post making a smashing Bollywood debut with Rock On, the actress did not soar well.

Sanjeeda Sheikh

She has been trying her luck a lot in Bollywood.

Anita Hassanandani

She is one of the prettiest TV stars but she did try to make her Bollywood career but it did not happen.

Kritika Kamra

She is trying to make her mark in the Bollywood industry.

