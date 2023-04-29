Top TV couples who parted ways after many years of marriage

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 29, 2023

Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover separated after being together for four years.

Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra separated post being married for 7 years.

Dipika Kakar and Raunak Mehta reportedly ended their marriage because of Dipika's closeness with Shoaib Ibrahim.

Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur ended their marriage after six years. Dallijiet claimed physical violence was the reason.

Deepshikha Nagpal married Jeet Upendra and got separated after 10 years.

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff dated for a few years got married and then had a ugly divorce.

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali dated for a few years, got married and reportedly due to differences separated.

Toral Rasputra of Balika Vadhu fame married Dhaval in 2012 and ended marriage after five years.

Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu met on the sets of Uttaran and within a year of marriage got divorced.

