Top TV couples who parted ways after many years of marriage
Siddhi Chatterjee
Apr 29, 2023
Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover separated after being together for four years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra separated post being married for 7 years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika Kakar and Raunak Mehta reportedly ended their marriage because of Dipika's closeness with Shoaib Ibrahim.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shalin Bhanot and Dalljiet Kaur ended their marriage after six years. Dallijiet claimed physical violence was the reason.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Deepshikha Nagpal married Jeet Upendra and got separated after 10 years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff dated for a few years got married and then had a ugly divorce.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali dated for a few years, got married and reportedly due to differences separated.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Toral Rasputra of Balika Vadhu fame married Dhaval in 2012 and ended marriage after five years.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu met on the sets of Uttaran and within a year of marriage got divorced.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
