Top TV News Today May 21: Priya Ahuja, Ayesha Singh, Anupamaa and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2023
To Etimes, Priya Ahuja aka Rita reporter of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah claimed artists go through mental harassment on sets of Asit Modi's show.
Ayesha Singh trended on Twitter as fans expressed disappointment over reports of her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
Anupamaa fans slammed the makers and asked them to stop the separation drama.
Abdu Rozik said that he could not re-shoot for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan as he entered Bigg Boss 16 house.
Anjum Fakih is being a fashionista on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sets.
Kundali Bhagya's Shraddha Arya shared a fun reel with co-star Shakti Anand.
Nyrraa Banerji gets bitten by bugs on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Bengali TV actress Suchandra Dasgupta reportedly passed away in a car accident.
Urfi Javed got trolled for wearing a deep neck outfit at a recent event.
Mandakini blushed on The Kapil Sharma Show as the comedian reminded her of Ram Teri Ganga Maili days.
Sumona Chakravarti is having the best time in London with family.
