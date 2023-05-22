Top TV News Today: Ayesha Singh, Anupamaa, Karan Kundrra and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 22, 2023

In a shocking turn of events, TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput was reportedly found dead in his apartment.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To TellyChakkar, Ayesha Singh confirmed quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.



Fahmaan Khan congratulated Sumbul Touqeer Khan for winning an award.



Anupamaa fans issued an ultimatum to makers to end the seperation drama.



Mouni Roy made her Cannes 2023 debut wearing a yellow gown.



Karan Kundrra dismissed rumours of breakup with Tejasswi Prakash.



Monika Bhadoriya said that she was bodyshamed on sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, as reported by Zoom.



Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey said that he rejected lead roles in big projects.



Shoaib Ibrahim said that Dipika Kakar now wants to enjoy her life away from work.



Shehnaaz Gill's pictures from her latest vacation went viral.



