Top TV shows that fans lost interest in after the leap; will same happen with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

TV shows have a very loyal fanbase. Here, take a look at top TV soaps where the audience became disinterested because of the leap.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Reportedly Fahmaan Khan has been approached to play the lead in the generation leap of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin leap

Reportedly the show is set to take a 20-year-leap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin plot after leap

Post the leap one shall see that Vinu and Savi have grown up

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa

The makers of Anupamaa have promised that there won't be any six-year leap in the show which is good news for Anupamaa fans.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai now has Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the third-generation roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai leap

Abhimanyu and Akshara's story has taken a five-year leap in 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein has taken a leap of 20 years reportedly. Sargun and Abra are in newer roles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya has taken a 6-year leap.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 took a 20-year-leap with Niti Taylor on board.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pandya Store

Pandya Store took a 5 year leap. Audience are bored of the same drama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Famous

There have been many famous TV shows that have had a huge fan base.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Leap

A lot of fans may not prefer leaps as it does not keep them hooked to the show.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jennifer Winget Birthday Special: Top 12 TV stars who are self-confessed fans of the Beyhadh actress

 

 Find Out More