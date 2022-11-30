Top 10 most-liked TV shows

Let's have a look at which of the popular TV shows have grabbed which spot on the popularity chart by Ormax media.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The sitcom has been going on for more than a decade. It's still a favourite.

Source: Bollywood

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and others continue to win hearts.

Source: Bollywood

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod starrer maintains the spot at 3 too.

Source: Bollywood

Kumkum Bhagya

Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul starrer has jumped from 8th to 4!

Source: Bollywood

KBC 14

Amitabh Bachchan hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has maintained its spot on 5.

Source: Bollywood

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show is on number 6 this week.

Source: Bollywood

The Kapil Sharma Show

TKSS seems to be losing its charm. It recently made a re-entry at 7th spot.

Source: Bollywood

Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan hosted TV show lost the popularity because of the parent+teachers meeting it seems.

Source: Bollywood

Indian Idol 13

Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani judged singing show has maintained its position on number 9.

Source: Bollywood

Naagin 6

Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal starrer show has grabbed 10th place this week.

Source: Bollywood

