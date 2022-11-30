Let's have a look at which of the popular TV shows have grabbed which spot on the popularity chart by Ormax media.Source: Bollywood
The sitcom has been going on for more than a decade. It's still a favourite.Source: Bollywood
Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and others continue to win hearts.Source: Bollywood
Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod starrer maintains the spot at 3 too.Source: Bollywood
Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul starrer has jumped from 8th to 4!Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has maintained its spot on 5.Source: Bollywood
Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer TV show is on number 6 this week.Source: Bollywood
TKSS seems to be losing its charm. It recently made a re-entry at 7th spot.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan hosted TV show lost the popularity because of the parent+teachers meeting it seems.Source: Bollywood
Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani judged singing show has maintained its position on number 9.Source: Bollywood
Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Pratik Sehajpal starrer show has grabbed 10th place this week.Source: Bollywood
