Ormax Most-liked Hindi TV show: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

It is obvious that the first place is being taken by the popular sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Fans do miss Dayaben however.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

Ormax Most-liked Hindi TV show: Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa grabbed the second spot.

Source: Bollywood

Ormax Most-liked Hindi TV show: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Source: Bollywood

Ormax Most-liked Hindi TV show: Kaun Banega Crorepati 14

Amitabh Bachchan's KBC show has been on the fourth spot. It looks like the show has become interesting for fans.

Source: Bollywood

Ormax Most-liked Hindi TV show: The Kapil Sharma Show

One of the most popular telly shows is The Kapil Sharma Show. It has been in the fifth spot.

Source: Bollywood

Ormax Most-liked Hindi TV show: Bhagya Lakshmi

It looks like the show is seeing a downfall, on the sixth spot. The unexpected turns that are happening in Lakshmi's life are not being liked by fans.

Source: Bollywood

Ormax Most-liked Hindi TV show: Kundali Bhagya

It looks like Preeta's story is not being liked by fans as the show dropped to the seventh spot.

Source: Bollywood

Ormax Most-liked Hindi TV show: Indian Idol 13

The singing reality show grabbed the eighth spot. It looks like the contestants need to grab the audience's attention.

Source: Bollywood

Ormax Most-liked Hindi TV shows: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show is on number nine which is very shocking. It has always grabbed the top spots.

Source: Bollywood

Ormax Most-liked Hindi TV show: Kumkum Bhagya

Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul telly show has been the worst hit It has taken the tenth spot.

Source: Bollywood

