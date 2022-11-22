Check Most-Liked Hindi TV Shows

Here's a look at the TOP 10 most-liked Hindi TV shows by Ormax Media.

Shivani Pawaskar

1. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

The multi-celeb starrer TV show is back on TOP!

2. Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer has grabbed the second spot again.

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod starrer show has jumped from 9 to 3!

4. Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan hosted TV show has slipped down a spot.

5. KBC

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 continues to win hearts.

6. Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura and Shakti Arora starrer has been placed 6th.

7. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer has slipped down.

8. Kumkum Bhagya

Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul are getting a lot of love because of their chemistry.

9. Indian Idol 13

Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat and the audience enjoyed contestants' performances.

10. Radha Mohan

Shabir Ahluwalia and Nihareeka Roy starrer is winning hearts.

