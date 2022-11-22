Here's a look at the TOP 10 most-liked Hindi TV shows by Ormax Media.Source: Bollywood
The multi-celeb starrer TV show is back on TOP!Source: Bollywood
Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer has grabbed the second spot again.Source: Bollywood
Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod starrer show has jumped from 9 to 3!Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan hosted TV show has slipped down a spot.Source: Bollywood
Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 continues to win hearts.Source: Bollywood
Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura and Shakti Arora starrer has been placed 6th.Source: Bollywood
Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer has slipped down.Source: Bollywood
Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul are getting a lot of love because of their chemistry.Source: Bollywood
Ayushmann Khurrana, Jaideep Ahlawat and the audience enjoyed contestants' performances.Source: Bollywood
Shabir Ahluwalia and Nihareeka Roy starrer is winning hearts.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!