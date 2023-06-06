Top TV stars who had a very rocky, short-lived marriage

Take a look at telly stars whose marriages were pretty short sadly. Check it out here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 06, 2023

Sanjeeda Shaikh- Aamir Ali

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali married in 2012 but reportedly later started living separately.

Toral Rasputra-Dhaval

Toral Rasputr and Dhaval married in 2012 but in 2017 separated.

Juhi Parmar-Sachin Shroff

Juhi Parmar and Sachin Shroff married in February 2009 but separated in July 2018.

Barkha Bisht-Indraneil Sengupta

Barkha Bisht and Indraneil Sengupta married in 2008 and ended their 13-year-long marriage.

Shweta Tiwari-Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli married in 2013 and in 2019 separated.

Ridhi Dogra-Raqesh Bapat

Ridhi Dogra and Raqesh Bapat ended their 7-year-long marriage.

Maninee De-Mihir Mishra

Maninee De and Mihir Mishra married in 2004 but then started staying separately.

Rashami Desai-Nandish Sandhu

Rashami Desai and Nandish Sandhu were married for four years.

Nisha Rawal-Karan Mehra

Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra married in 2012 and in 2021 separated.

Raghu Ram- Sugandha Garg

Raghu Ram and Sugandha Garg separated in 2018 after 10 years of marriage.

