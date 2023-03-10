Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa rules TRP chart, Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's new song and more

Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here are all the top TV updates of the day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023
Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa has once again topped the TRP charts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reem Shaikh got trolled for her comments on feminism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's new song is Kuch Itne Haseen is out now and fans are swooning over their chemistry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A major fire broke out on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Krishna Mukherjee is going to marry her Merchant Navy fiance, Chirag Batliwala are all set to marry on March 13, 2023.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar's picture from their date night went viral.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Urfi Javed has reportedly declined Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as she has signed a new big project.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bharti Singh in a recent interview said that she faced body-shaming before getting married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shaheer Shaikh took to Instagram to pen a Thank You note for Rajan Shahi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recreated their wedding picture at the actress' sister's wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!