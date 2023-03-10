Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa rules TRP chart, Ankit Gupta-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's new song and more

Anupamaa to Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here are all the top TV updates of the day.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2023

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa has once again topped the TRP charts.

Reem Shaikh

Reem Shaikh got trolled for her comments on feminism.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta's new song is Kuch Itne Haseen is out now and fans are swooning over their chemistry.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

A major fire broke out on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets.

Krishna Mukherjee

Krishna Mukherjee is going to marry her Merchant Navy fiance, Chirag Batliwala are all set to marry on March 13, 2023.

Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar

Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar's picture from their date night went viral.

Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed has reportedly declined Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 as she has signed a new big project.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh in a recent interview said that she faced body-shaming before getting married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Shaheer Shaikh

Shaheer Shaikh took to Instagram to pen a Thank You note for Rajan Shahi.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla recreated their wedding picture at the actress' sister's wedding.

