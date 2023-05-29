Top TV News Today: Dipika Kakar, Fahmaan Khan, Anupamaa and more

Dipika Kakar, Fahmaan Khan, Ayesha Singh and more TV actors turned newsmakers today.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar quits acting and wants to now focus on being a housewife and mother.

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan wants Anjum Fakih to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Anupamaa twist

In upcoming episodes, we will see Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia exchanging I Love Yous.

Ayesha Singh

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh reacted to dating rumours with Harshad Arora and said she has no clue about it.

Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla

TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have purchased a new home in Mumbai.

Rohit Roy

Despite injury, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Rohit Roy is reportedly not coming back to Mumbai.

Dharampatni

Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii starring Fahmaan Khan and Aasiya Kazi has reportedly got an extension.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

Late Vaibhavi Upadhayaya's fiance penned an emotional note for her.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhir trying to hunt for his real father and ask for Abhimanyu's help.

Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari's pictures from Maldives set the internet ablaze.

Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon

Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon's new show is reportedly titled Barsaatein.

