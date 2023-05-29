Top TV News Today: Dipika Kakar, Fahmaan Khan, Anupamaa and more

Dipika Kakar, Fahmaan Khan, Ayesha Singh and more TV actors turned newsmakers today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2023
Dipika Kakar quits acting and wants to now focus on being a housewife and mother.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan wants Anjum Fakih to win Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In upcoming episodes, we will see Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia exchanging I Love Yous.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh reacted to dating rumours with Harshad Arora and said she has no clue about it.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TV couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have purchased a new home in Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite injury, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant Rohit Roy is reportedly not coming back to Mumbai.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharam Patnii starring Fahmaan Khan and Aasiya Kazi has reportedly got an extension.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Late Vaibhavi Upadhayaya's fiance penned an emotional note for her.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we will see Abhir trying to hunt for his real father and ask for Abhimanyu's help.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Tiwari's pictures from Maldives set the internet ablaze.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shivangi Joshi-Kushal Tandon's new show is reportedly titled Barsaatein.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
