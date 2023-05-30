Trending TV News Today May 30: Paras Kalnawat upset with Anupamaa co-stars, Rajeev Sen visits Charu Asopa and more

Paras Kalnawat to Aishwarya Sharma - TV actors who ruled the news circuit today.

Nikita Thakkar

May 30, 2023

Paras Kalnawat

To Hindustan Times, Anupamaa's ex Samar, Paras Kalnawat, said that he felt back-stabbed by his co-stars who disagreed with his claim that people want to leave the show.

Fahmaan Khan

Fahmaan Khan took to Twitter to clarify over his interview and asked people to not hate.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan penned an emotional note to mourn the demise of her cat.

Jay Soni

Jay Soni reacted to reports suggesting that he would be exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and said that he isn't aware of anything as yet.

Rajeev Sen

Rajeev Sen hit headlines as he visited Charu Asopa's new home to meet daughter.

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar refuted reports of quitting acting and said that she would rather take a break.

Palak Tiwari

To Delhi Times, Palak Tiwari said that her mother said 'naak mat katwana' when she entered Bollywood.

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma penned a sweet note for Krushna Abhishek on his birthday.

Shraddha Arya

Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya shared video with husband showcasing simple joys of married life.

Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have moved into their new home before the baby's arrival.

Aishwarya Sharma

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Aishwarya Sharma shared some stunning pictures that seemed right out of fairyland.

