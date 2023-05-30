Trending TV News Today May 30: Paras Kalnawat upset with Anupamaa co-stars, Rajeev Sen visits Charu Asopa and more

Paras Kalnawat to Aishwarya Sharma - TV actors who ruled the news circuit today.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023
To Hindustan Times, Anupamaa's ex Samar, Paras Kalnawat, said that he felt back-stabbed by his co-stars who disagreed with his claim that people want to leave the show.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan took to Twitter to clarify over his interview and asked people to not hate.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul Touqeer Khan penned an emotional note to mourn the demise of her cat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jay Soni reacted to reports suggesting that he would be exiting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and said that he isn't aware of anything as yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajeev Sen hit headlines as he visited Charu Asopa's new home to meet daughter.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika Kakar refuted reports of quitting acting and said that she would rather take a break.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To Delhi Times, Palak Tiwari said that her mother said 'naak mat katwana' when she entered Bollywood.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapil Sharma penned a sweet note for Krushna Abhishek on his birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kundali Bhagya star Shraddha Arya shared video with husband showcasing simple joys of married life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have moved into their new home before the baby's arrival.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin star Aishwarya Sharma shared some stunning pictures that seemed right out of fairyland.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
