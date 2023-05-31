Top TV News Today: Chhavi Pandey trolled, Dipika Kakar on miscarriage and more

Chhavi Pandey, Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, Kapil Sharma and more TV stars made it to the headlines.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023
Chhavi Pandey who plays Maya in Anupamaa got trolled for sharing a happy picture with Gaurav Khanna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's friend Ulka Gupta refused to comment on their fallout.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sidharth Shukla's lookalike faced severe backlash for trying to copy the late star.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapil Sharma penned a note thanking note for Aamir Khan for hosting a fun evening at his home.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai, Abhimanyu is heartbroken as he reads a letter written by Abhir to the hospital asking for details of his father.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sumbul Touqeer Khan's second cat passes away. In two days, she lost two pets.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Daisy Shah and Soundous Moufakir are in the danger zone this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karan Wahi penned a sweet note for Jennifer Winget on her birthday.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming episodes will show Satya bringing Sai and Virat together.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Abdu Rozik hinted at prepping for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 by sharing pics of eating a cockroach.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dipika Kakar in a recent interview said that miscarriage hit her badly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!