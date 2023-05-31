Top TV News Today: Chhavi Pandey trolled, Dipika Kakar on miscarriage and more

Chhavi Pandey, Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, Kapil Sharma and more TV stars made it to the headlines.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2023

Chhavi Pandey

Chhavi Pandey who plays Maya in Anupamaa got trolled for sharing a happy picture with Gaurav Khanna.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fahmaan-Sumbul fallout

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan's friend Ulka Gupta refused to comment on their fallout.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sidharth Shukla's lookalike

Sidharth Shukla's lookalike faced severe backlash for trying to copy the late star.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kapil Sharma

Kapil Sharma penned a note thanking note for Aamir Khan for hosting a fun evening at his home.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai

In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai, Abhimanyu is heartbroken as he reads a letter written by Abhir to the hospital asking for details of his father.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumbul Touqeer Khan's second cat passes away. In two days, she lost two pets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Reportedly, Daisy Shah and Soundous Moufakir are in the danger zone this week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karan Wahi

Karan Wahi penned a sweet note for Jennifer Winget on her birthday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin upcoming episodes will show Satya bringing Sai and Virat together.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik hinted at prepping for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 by sharing pics of eating a cockroach.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dipika Kakar

Dipika Kakar in a recent interview said that miscarriage hit her badly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top cricketers baby names are too adorable

 

 Find Out More