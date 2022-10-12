Upcoming Indian OTT releases

The last quarters of 2022 and first quarter 0f 2023 is set to unleash a bonanza of exciting Indian content on multiple OTT platforms. Check them out below:

Source: Bollywood

Sushmita Sen starrer Taali

Sushmita Sen will play real-life transgender Gauri Sawant in this biopic.

Shahid Kapoor starrer Farzi (Amazon Prime)

Shahid Kapoor stars in Raj and Dk’s film on the world of counterfeit money.

The Family Man season 3 (Amazon Prime)

Manoj Bajpayee will return as no-nonsense spy and devout family man in the eponymous show.

Nayanthara – Beyond The Fairytale (Netflix)

An inside view into the love life and stardom of Lady Superstar Nayanthara.

Triplings season 3 (ZEE5)

The three mismatched siblings return for their hilarious journey through life.

Indian Police Force (Amazon Prime)

Rohit Shetty extends his cop universe with this Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra web series.

Mirzapur season 3 (Amazon Prime)

Kaleen and Guddu Bhaiyaa will return to usurp each in this deadly crime show.

Made in Heaven season 2 (Amazon Prime)

There’s no official word yet on Made in Heaven 2, but reports suggest it’ll drop early next year.

Rocket Boys season 2 (Sony LIV)

The sleeper web series hit of the year is set to return by end 2022 or early 2023.

