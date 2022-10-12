The last quarters of 2022 and first quarter 0f 2023 is set to unleash a bonanza of exciting Indian content on multiple OTT platforms. Check them out below:Source: Bollywood
Sushmita Sen will play real-life transgender Gauri Sawant in this biopic.Source: Bollywood
Shahid Kapoor stars in Raj and Dk’s film on the world of counterfeit money.Source: Bollywood
Manoj Bajpayee will return as no-nonsense spy and devout family man in the eponymous show.Source: Bollywood
An inside view into the love life and stardom of Lady Superstar Nayanthara.Source: Bollywood
The three mismatched siblings return for their hilarious journey through life.Source: Bollywood
Rohit Shetty extends his cop universe with this Shilpa Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra web series.Source: Bollywood
Kaleen and Guddu Bhaiyaa will return to usurp each in this deadly crime show.Source: Bollywood
There’s no official word yet on Made in Heaven 2, but reports suggest it’ll drop early next year.Source: Bollywood
The sleeper web series hit of the year is set to return by end 2022 or early 2023.Source: Bollywood
