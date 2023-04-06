TRP List: Anupamaa and Anuj's separation proves dangerous; check out top 10 TV shows

There have been some interesting developments related to the list of shows that have topped this week. Check out the same here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 06, 2023

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

This show has topped the list of most-liked Hindi TV shows as per a report by Ormax media. The show has been doing well for a long time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

This show has come second on the list this week. People are liking the latest track between Akshara and Abhimanyu which is interesting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly's show has always secured the first spot but this week it has bagged the third position. Is the show losing on momentum?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma's show airs on Sony TV. It has bagged the fourth position and has received a rating of 64.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Indian Idol

The show reached its finale round and grabbed the fifth position. The singing reality show received a rating of 62.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's show took the sixth position and received a rating of 60.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumkum Bhagya

The show has taken the seventh position and has got 58 rating points as per a report by Ormax media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Radha Mohan

The show is on eight number and has not been doing that well lately. It got 56 rating points.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya's show is in the ninth number and has received a rating of 54 rating by Ormax media. It is lagging behind.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teri Meri Doriyaann

The show has taken the last spot which is tenth position and has got a rating of 54.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 south stars who married daughters of rich businessmen

 

 Find Out More