TRP list Week 29: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 joins Anupamaa and more on Top 10 TV shows list

Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more: Here are top 10 TV shows as per TRPs.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna show remains at top with a rating of 2.7.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Pranali Rathod-Harshad Chopda's show has received a rating of 2.1.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

With a rating of 2.0, it stands third on the list.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Asit Modi's show has seen a considerable jump and ha got a rating of 1.9.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Sargun Kaur Luthra's show has got a TRP rating of 1.8.

Faltu

Niharika Chouksey's show is clashing with Yeh Hai Chahatein with similar rating.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rohit Shetty's show has entered the top 10 list with a rating of 1.8.

Pandya Store

The show is out of the top five and has got a rating of 1,7.

Imlie

It is clashing with Pandya Store with a rating of 1.7.

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya has also received a rating of 1.7.

