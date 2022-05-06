TRP Report Week 17

Let’s see how well TV shows have fared on the TRP chart

Shivani Pawaskar

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna’s show got a rating of 3.0.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha, Neil and Aishwarya starrer TV shows got 2.4 million viewership impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Featuring Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant’s show got a TRP of 2.2.

Imlie

Fahmaan Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s fans have stayed loyal. 2.1 TRP this week too.

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra continued to spill their charm, got 2.0 TRP.

