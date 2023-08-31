TRP report week 34 of Top Hindi TV Shows: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin see no growth

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai take top 3 spots on TRP list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023
Anupamaa is on number 1 spot with a TRP rating of 2.6. It has seen no growth from last week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Same is the case with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has got a rating of 2.2 like last week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the third spot is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with a TRP rating of 2.1, as reported by GossipsTV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With a rating of 1.8, Teri Meri Doriyaann is on the fourth spot.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Hai Chahatein is on this spot with a rating of 1.8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Colors TV show Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav has received a TRP rating of 1.8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahmah has jumped to the seventh spot with a TRP rating of 1.8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya is on the eight spot with a rating of 1.8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Imlie is on the ninth spot with a rating of 1.7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagya Lakshmi has slipped to the last spot with a rating of 1.7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
TV show Faltu is out of the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!