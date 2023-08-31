TRP report week 34 of Top Hindi TV Shows: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin see no growth

Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai take top 3 spots on TRP list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 31, 2023

No 1

Anupamaa is on number 1 spot with a TRP rating of 2.6. It has seen no growth from last week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 2

Same is the case with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The show has got a rating of 2.2 like last week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 3

On the third spot is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with a TRP rating of 2.1, as reported by GossipsTV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 4

With a rating of 1.8, Teri Meri Doriyaann is on the fourth spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 5

Yeh Hai Chahatein is on this spot with a rating of 1.8.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 6

Colors TV show Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav has received a TRP rating of 1.8.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 7

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chahmah has jumped to the seventh spot with a TRP rating of 1.8.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 8

Shraddha Arya's Kundali Bhagya is on the eight spot with a rating of 1.8.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 9

Imlie is on the ninth spot with a rating of 1.7.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No 10

Bhagya Lakshmi has slipped to the last spot with a rating of 1.7.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Out of the list

TV show Faltu is out of the list.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jawan Trailer: Top 10 signs that prove Shah Rukh Khan film will be ‘paisa vasool’

 

 Find Out More