TRP Report Week 36: Kundali Bhagya overtakes Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

A look at the TOP 10 most-watched Indian TV shows based on the TV rating. Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is slipping.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Maintaining the TOP spot is Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show with a rating of 2.3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and more celebs starrer is placed second with a TRP of 2.1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Entering the TOP 3 is Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad starrer TV show with a rating of 1.9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A minor increase in the TRP but the Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer lost its spot in the TOP 3. It's 1.7 for YRKKH.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans have been calling out the makers for ruining AbhiRa, Abhimanyu and Akshara's love story for them.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The multi-starrer sitcom is placed 5th with a 1.7 rating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma starrer is at number 6 with a rating of 1.6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel have been impressing the audience, it seems. The TV show has a rating of 1.6 too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra starrer TV show will wrap up soon. It got a TRP of 1.6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Subha Rajput, Raam Yashvardhan starrer is at number 9. It has fetched a TRP of 1.6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti starrer TV show has also received a rating of 1.6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
