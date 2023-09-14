TRP Report Week 36: Kundali Bhagya overtakes Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai [Check TOP 10 TV shows]

A look at the TOP 10 most-watched Indian TV shows based on the TV rating. Harshad Chopda Pranali Rathod starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is slipping.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Anupamaa 

Maintaining the TOP spot is Rupali Ganguly starrer TV show with a rating of 2.3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma and more celebs starrer is placed second with a TRP of 2.1. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kundali Bhagya

Entering the TOP 3 is Shraddha Arya, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad starrer TV show with a rating of 1.9. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

A minor increase in the TRP but the Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer lost its spot in the TOP 3. It's 1.7 for YRKKH.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AbhiRa

Fans have been calling out the makers for ruining AbhiRa, Abhimanyu and Akshara's love story for them. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

The multi-starrer sitcom is placed 5th with a 1.7 rating. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma starrer is at number 6 with a rating of 1.6. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pandya Store 

Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel have been impressing the audience, it seems. The TV show has a rating of 1.6 too. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Imlie

Megha Chakraborty, Karan Vohra starrer TV show will wrap up soon. It got a TRP of 1.6.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv-Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav 

Subha Rajput, Raam Yashvardhan starrer is at number 9. It has fetched a TRP of 1.6.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhagya Lakshmi 

Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti starrer TV show has also received a rating of 1.6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: After Jawan mammoth success these new movies under big pressure, Animal, Pushpa 2 and more on list

 

 Find Out More