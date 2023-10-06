TRP Report Week 39: Anupamaa faces threat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, YRKKH grabs third spot

The TRP report of week 39 is out now and this week we have Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin giving a though fight to each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023
The TRP report of week 39 is out now and Anupamaa is at the top spot with 2.4 million impressions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is on the second spot but it is just a few numbers away from the top place. The show has got 2.3 million impressions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the third place with 1.9 milion impressions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav's TRPs have gone up. The show has grabbed the third place with 1.9 ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Teri Meri Doriyaann has got the fourth place with 1.8 ratings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Ketan Rao's Imlie is on the fifth spot with 1.7 million impressions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pandya Store is also on the fifth place with 1.7 million impressions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagya Lakshmi is also on the fifth place with 1.7 million impressions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kundali Bhagya is getting all the love and it is also on the fifth place.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's numbers fell down during the final weeks of the show. The show has just got 1.3 million impressions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!