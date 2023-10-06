TRP Report Week 39: Anupamaa faces threat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, YRKKH grabs third spot

The TRP report of week 39 is out now and this week we have Anupamaa and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin giving a though fight to each other.

Sanskruti Nemane

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 06, 2023

Anupamaa grabs the top spot

The TRP report of week 39 is out now and Anupamaa is at the top spot with 2.4 million impressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is on the second spot but it is just a few numbers away from the top place. The show has got 2.3 million impressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the third place with 1.9 milion impressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav

Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Tandav's TRPs have gone up. The show has grabbed the third place with 1.9 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teri Meri Doriyaann

Teri Meri Doriyaann has got the fourth place with 1.8 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Imlie

Sai Ketan Rao's Imlie is on the fifth spot with 1.7 million impressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pandya Store

Pandya Store is also on the fifth place with 1.7 million impressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhagya Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi is also on the fifth place with 1.7 million impressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya is getting all the love and it is also on the fifth place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's numbers fell down during the final weeks of the show. The show has just got 1.3 million impressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: When Samantha lost her cool over divorce rumours with Naga Chaitanya

 

 Find Out More