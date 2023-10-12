TRP report week 40: MaAn separation boosts Anupamaa ratings yet THIS show dethrones it from top spot

Here we are with the TOP 10 shows. The target group of these shows are people above 15. And guess what? Rupali Ganguly's show is no longer on TOP.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 12, 2023

Star Parivaar Awards 

Well, one of the most loved awards aired on Saturday. And it was a treat for all daily soap fans of Star Plus. 

Fan frenzy 

Fans went gaga over the performances of their favourite celebs, including Rupali, Pranali-Harshad and more. SPA 2023 got a rating of 2.7 million viewership impressions. 

TRP of Anupamaa  

Rupali Ganguly starrer has been dethroned to second spot. It has seen an increase in the TRP with a rating of 2.6 million viewership impressions. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

Due to Ishaan-Savi's track, the show has seen a boost in the TRPs. It is claiming third spot with 2.5 million viewership impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer show got 2.0 million viewership impressions.

Leap in YRKKH

Soon, Abhimanyu will die in an accident and the show will take a leap.

Teri Meri Doriyaann

The separation and yearning track has fetched the Vijayendra Kumeria and Himanshi Parashar starrer 1.9 million viewership impressions.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

The popular sitcom has tied with Teri Meri Doriyaann. It has also fetched 1.9 million viewership impressions.

Pandya Store 

The new generation story is steadily maintaining trps. For week 40, it has got 1.8 million viewership impressions.

Shiv Shakti 

The Colors TV show is quite popular amongst fans. This week it is placed 8th with 1.8 million viewership impressions.

TRP of Imlie 

Sai Ketan Rao starrer TV show received got 1.7 million viewership impressions this week. 

Yeh Hai Chahatein 

Pravisth Mishra and Shagun Sharma starrer TV show got 1.7 million viewership impressions as well. 

