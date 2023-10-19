TRP Report Week 41: Big blow for Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes over

Here's a list of top 10 shows that ruled the TRP chart this week.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023

No 1: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

TRP report for week 41 is out an Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken the lead with a rating of 2.5.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin cast

The show is currently headlined by Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma.

No 2: Anupamaa

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna has slipped to second spot. Its TRP this week is 2.2, as per the report shared by GossipTV.

Anupamaa suffers big blow

It seems Samar's death and all the drama unfolding in Anu-Anuj's marriage has not helped the show much to gain massive TRPs.

No 3: Teri Meri Doriyaan

The third spot is taken by Teri Meri Doriyaan with a TRP rating of 2.0. It stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma and others.

No 4: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda received a TRP rating of 1.9 this week. Now, the show is headed for a leap.

No 5: Pandya Store

It is clashing with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as both the shows received a TRP rating of 1.9.

No 6: Kundali Bhagya

Shraddha Arya's show received a TRP rating of 1.8. The show has been among the top 10 for a while now.

No 7: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Even without Dayaben, the show is doing really well. It received a TRP rating of 1.8.

No 8: Imlie

Starring Seerat Kapoor, Sai Ketan Rao and more, the show got a TRP rating of 1.7.

No 9: Baatein Kuch Anakahee Si

It is a relatively new show and has already impressed the audience. It has received a TRP rating of 1.6.

No 10: Shiv Shakti

The mythological show on Colors TV has got a TRP rating of 1.6.

