TRP Report Week 41: Big blow for Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes over

Here's a list of top 10 shows that ruled the TRP chart this week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 19, 2023
TRP report for week 41 is out an Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has taken the lead with a rating of 2.5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show is currently headlined by Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna has slipped to second spot. Its TRP this week is 2.2, as per the report shared by GossipTV.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems Samar's death and all the drama unfolding in Anu-Anuj's marriage has not helped the show much to gain massive TRPs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The third spot is taken by Teri Meri Doriyaan with a TRP rating of 2.0. It stars Vijayendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma and others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The show starring Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda received a TRP rating of 1.9 this week. Now, the show is headed for a leap.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is clashing with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as both the shows received a TRP rating of 1.9.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Arya's show received a TRP rating of 1.8. The show has been among the top 10 for a while now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even without Dayaben, the show is doing really well. It received a TRP rating of 1.8.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Seerat Kapoor, Sai Ketan Rao and more, the show got a TRP rating of 1.7.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is a relatively new show and has already impressed the audience. It has received a TRP rating of 1.6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The mythological show on Colors TV has got a TRP rating of 1.6.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
