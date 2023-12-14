TRP Report week 49: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ratings improve, Anupamaa slip on Top 10 chart
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 14, 2023
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is leading the charts once again. It has fetched 2.6 million viewership impressions this week.
Reeva's entry and the family drama worked well for the TRP.
At number 2 is Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy starrer Imlie. The show has a spike in ratings. From 2.0 it is 2.1 now.
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has toppled Anupamaa from Top 3. It has 2.1 ratings.
Though Anupamaa has seen a small spike in the TRP, the show has slipped one place. It is at number 4 with a rating of 2.0.
ShivShakti Tap Tyaag Tandav is placed 5th again with a rating of 2.0.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is seeing a positive trend now. It has climbed the char and fetched good numbers.
Shehzada Dhami starrer has got 1.9 million viewership impressions and is now at number 6. YRKKH was at 9 last week.
Pandya Store is at number 7. It has a rating of 1.9.
Parineetii has slipped down on the TRP chart. It was at 7 last week and is now at number 8 with a rating of 1.9.
Teri Meri Doriyaann has slipped down on the chart but has maintained its ratings of 1.8.
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si has received a TRP of 1.8 million viewership impressions. It has seen a small spike in the rating.
