TRP Week 42: Bigg Boss 17 opens well, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin again beats Anupamaa

Due to Dusshera, the TRPs were delayed. But today, finally, the TRPs are here. Let's check the TOP 10 TV shows of the week.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin 

Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, Sumit Singh starrer is reigning at the top again with a rating of 2.3 million viewership impressions. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa's TRP

Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show is at number 2 with a TRP of 1.9 million viewership impressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anupamaa's ratings

Anupamaa has been unbeatable for many months but the twist of Samar's death has brought the downfall, it seems.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Teri Meri Doriyaann 

Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria starrer romance drama is at number 3 with 1.9 million viewership impressions as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pandya Store  

Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel have brought Pandya Story to the top 5. The show is placed at 4 with a rating of 1.8 million viewership impressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bigg Boss 17 

Salman Khan hosted reality TV show has got an overall rating of 1.8 million viewership impressions. The premiere night fetched a trp of 2.2, while on weekdays, it has been 1.4 on average.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Imlie

Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy starrer TV show is placed 6th on the TRP chart with 1.8 million viewership impressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shiv Shakti 

The mythological TV show starring Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput is placed 7th with 1.7 million viewership impressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer TV show seems to be on the lowest, as per placing. It is at number 8 with a rating of 1.7 million viewership impressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fall in TRPs of YRKKH 

Yeh Rishta's TRP has slipped because the makers have planned a leap which will put an to end AbhiRa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah 

Dilip Joshi starrer TV show has been placed at 9 with a rating of 1.6 million viewership impressions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si 

Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik starrer TV show is at number 10 with 1.6 million viewership impressions as well. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Animal and other Top 9 Bollywood movies that made Karwa Chauth all the more special

 

 Find Out More