TRP Week 42: Bigg Boss 17 opens well, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin again beats Anupamaa

Due to Dusshera, the TRPs were delayed. But today, finally, the TRPs are here. Let's check the TOP 10 TV shows of the week.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 27, 2023
Shakti Arora, Bhavika Sharma, Sumit Singh starrer is reigning at the top again with a rating of 2.3 million viewership impressions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna starrer TV show is at number 2 with a TRP of 1.9 million viewership impressions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anupamaa has been unbeatable for many months but the twist of Samar's death has brought the downfall, it seems.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Himanshi Parashar and Vijayendra Kumeria starrer romance drama is at number 3 with 1.9 million viewership impressions as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel have brought Pandya Story to the top 5. The show is placed at 4 with a rating of 1.8 million viewership impressions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan hosted reality TV show has got an overall rating of 1.8 million viewership impressions. The premiere night fetched a trp of 2.2, while on weekdays, it has been 1.4 on average.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy starrer TV show is placed 6th on the TRP chart with 1.8 million viewership impressions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The mythological TV show starring Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput is placed 7th with 1.7 million viewership impressions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod starrer TV show seems to be on the lowest, as per placing. It is at number 8 with a rating of 1.7 million viewership impressions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yeh Rishta's TRP has slipped because the makers have planned a leap which will put an to end AbhiRa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dilip Joshi starrer TV show has been placed at 9 with a rating of 1.6 million viewership impressions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik starrer TV show is at number 10 with 1.6 million viewership impressions as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!