TRP Week 46: Anupamaa dips but overtakes Teri Meri Doriyaann, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai slips further
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
Topping the list is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin yet again. It has received 2.3 million viewership impressions.
At number 2 is Imlie with 1.8 million viewership impressions.
Imlie has tied with Anupamaa at number 2. The rating of Anupamaa has dipped but the show has climbed a spot.
Shiv Shakti is at number 2 as well. Mythological shows are always a hit.
Teri Meri Doriyaann is placed 3rd on the list with a rating of 1.7 million viewership impressions.
Parineetii is also at number 3. The show is a love triangle.
Pandya Store is at number 4 with 1.6 million viewership impressions.
Bigg Boss 17's overall rating is also 1.6 and hence, it has tied with Pandya Store.
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's ratings have dipped further. It has 1.5 million viewership impressions.
Kundali Bhagya has tied with YRKKH as well with a rating of 1.5.
Baatein Kuch Ankahi Si has also tied with YRKKH and Kundali.
And one more show is at number 5. It is none other than Bhagya Lakshmi.
