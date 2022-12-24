Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: A look at her interesting works

In a tragic turn of events, Tunisha Sharma is no more amongst us. Here's a look at her projects.Source: Bollywood
As per reports, Tunisha died by suicide while on sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.Source: Bollywood
Tunisha's demise has come as a huge shock for everyone. She was on set without her family.Source: Bollywood
Tunisha Sharma also worked with Siddharth Nigam in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat in 2015.Source: Bollywood
In 2017, Tunisha played the role of Mehtab Kaur, the first wife of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the show Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh.Source: Bollywood
Tunisha Sharma played Zara/ Babli in Ishq Subhan Allah. She had replaced Eisha Singh.Source: Bollywood
In 2018, Tunisha Sharma starrer in Internet Wala Love opposite Shivin Narang.Source: Bollywood
Tunisha was also a part of a TV show called Hero: Gayab Mode On in which she played the role of ASP Aditi Jamval.Source: Bollywood
Tunisha Sharma played the role of Vidya Balan's daughter in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh.Source: Bollywood
Tunisha Sharma played the role of young Firdaus and young Diya, Katrina Kaif's younger self in Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.Source: Bollywood
Tunisha Sharma was currently seen as Shehzadi Mariyam in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.Source: Bollywood
She had a cameo in Dabangg 3 as well. Apart from her elaborate TV and film works, she also featured in music videos. Rest in peace, Tunisha.Source: Bollywood
