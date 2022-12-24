Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide: A look at her interesting works

In a tragic turn of events, Tunisha Sharma is no more amongst us. Here's a look at her projects.

Shivani Pawaskar

Died by suicide

As per reports, Tunisha died by suicide while on sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

Shocking demise

Tunisha's demise has come as a huge shock for everyone. She was on set without her family.

Tunisha as Rajkumari Ahankara

Tunisha Sharma also worked with Siddharth Nigam in Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat in 2015.

Tunisha as Mehtab

In 2017, Tunisha played the role of Mehtab Kaur, the first wife of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in the show Sher-E-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Tunisha as Zara/Babli

Tunisha Sharma played Zara/ Babli in Ishq Subhan Allah. She had replaced Eisha Singh.

Tunisha as Aadhya

In 2018, Tunisha Sharma starrer in Internet Wala Love opposite Shivin Narang.

Tunisha as Aditi

Tunisha was also a part of a TV show called Hero: Gayab Mode On in which she played the role of ASP Aditi Jamval.

Tunisha in films

Tunisha Sharma played the role of Vidya Balan's daughter in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh. 

Tunisha as a young star 

Tunisha Sharma played the role of young Firdaus and young Diya, Katrina Kaif's younger self in Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. 

Tunisha as Mariyam 

Tunisha Sharma was currently seen as Shehzadi Mariyam in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. 

Tunisha in MVs

She had a cameo in Dabangg 3 as well. Apart from her elaborate TV and film works, she also featured in music videos. Rest in peace, Tunisha. 

