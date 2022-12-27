Tunisha Sharma last rites: Bidding the actress goodbye with a look back at happier times

TV actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24. Here's everything you need to know about her last rites and a look back at her good old times.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywood

When Tunisha was with her Aapi

Tunisha had posted this snap with Falaq Naaz aka Aaapi. Isn't it all things cute?

Source: Bollywood

Festive picture

This snap of the star was taken when she was celebrating Diwali. Isn't the same adorable?

Source: Bollywood

Relaxation

Tunisha posted this snap where she was seen lazing around in her green room.

Source: Bollywood

Excitement

In this snap, Tunisha posed in her bathrobe. Isn't the snap too mesmerising?

Source: Bollywood

At her happiest

In this snap, Tunisha posed in her bathrobe. Isn't the snap too mesmerising?

Source: Bollywood

BTS

Tunisha had wished her 'love' Sheezan on his birthday with this post. Today he has been levelled with abetment to suicide charge by Tunisha's mom.

Source: Bollywood

Loved adventures

Tunisha liked to go on road trips. She had posted a caption saying that walking is boring with this picture.

Source: Bollywood

Sweetest smile

This snap of Tunisha is the sweetest as she is seen being at her goofy best.

Source: Bollywood

About Tunisha Sharma

The 20-year-old TV star died by suicide on December 24 on sets of her show. She is best known for her role in Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul.

Source: Bollywood

Tunisha's last rites ceremony

The young TV star was cremated today at Mira Road crematorium ground. Her bereaved mother was inconsolable.

Source: Bollywood

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tollywood movies that failed to do well in 2022

 

 Find Out More