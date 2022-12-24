Tunisha Sharma, Pratyusha Banerjee and more TV celebs who died by suicide

Tragedies are real. Here's a look at TV celebs who passed away by suicide. May their souls rest in peace.

Shivani Pawaskar

Vaishali Takkar

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Sasural Simar Ka actress died by suicide at the age of 30. She passed away in Indore and named her former boyfriend as the culprit. 

Kushal Punjabi

Kushal Punjabi was suffering from depression and died by suicide at the age of 42 in his residence in Bandra. 

Sejal Sharma

At 25, Sejal Sharma died by suicide. Her mother claimed she wasn't depressed while reports surfaced stating she was stressed about her parents' health.   

Manmeet Grewal

Manmeet Grewal passed away by suicide at his home. He was 32 and was reportedly suffering from financial issues. 

Preksha Mehta

Preksha Mehta died by suicide in 2020. The actress was found by her father. She was just 25. 

Samir Sharma

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Samir Sharma passed away by suicide at the age of 44. He died in 2020. 

Pratyusha Banerjee

Pratyusha Banerjee died by suicide at the age of 24. She passed away on 1st April 2016.  

Tunisha Sharma

Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma is one of the youngest, at 20, she passed away due to suicide. 

Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his flat in 2020. The 34-year-old actor's death has been ruled as suicide by  CBI and AIIMS health experts. 

