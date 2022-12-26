Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Everything you need to know about Sheezan Khan

Sheezan Khan has been arrested post charges of suicide abetment has come on him. He was in a relation with Tunisha Sharma who died by suicide. Here's all you need to know about Sheezan.Source: Bollywood
TV star Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24. Her alleged boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan has been under arrest since December 25.Source: Bollywood
Tunisha's mom filed a complaint under section 306 of the IPC. As per the FIR, the duo had broken up 15 days ago and the deceased was under stress.Source: Bollywood
He essayed the main role in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul show and is known for playing small Akbar in Jodha Akbar TV show.Source: Bollywood
He also also done TV shows like Silsila Pyaar Ka, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, Nazar, Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar to name a few.Source: Bollywood
He was also seen in Nazar 2 which went off air because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Source: Bollywood
The star has two elder sisters named Falaq and Shafaq Naaz who are also TV actresses.Source: Bollywood
Reportedly, the actor has been seen in many Hindi TV shows and is very active on social media.Source: Bollywood
Sheezan's sisters have requested privacy related to the allegations levelled upon Sheezan.Source: Bollywood
The actor loves to sing and had also once crooned a song for Tunisha while he was strumming the guitar.Source: Bollywood
Reports online suggest that the actor was earlier in a relationship with Kundali Bhagya fame actress Mrinal Singh.Source: Bollywood
