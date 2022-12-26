Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Everything you need to know about Sheezan Khan

Sheezan Khan has been arrested post charges of suicide abetment has come on him. He was in a relation with Tunisha Sharma who died by suicide. Here's all you need to know about Sheezan.

Siddhi Chatterjee

About late actress Tunisha Sharma's boyfriend Sheezan Khan

TV star Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24. Her alleged boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan has been under arrest since December 25.

Sheezan Khan charged with abetment of suicide

Tunisha's mom filed a complaint under section 306 of the IPC. As per the FIR, the duo had broken up 15 days ago and the deceased was under stress.

About Sheezan

He essayed the main role in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul show and is known for playing small Akbar in Jodha Akbar TV show.

Sheezan's work

He also also done TV shows like Silsila Pyaar Ka, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, Nazar, Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar to name a few.

Sheezan's show went off air

He was also seen in Nazar 2 which went off air because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sheezan's family

The star has two elder sisters named Falaq and Shafaq Naaz who are also TV actresses.

Sheezan has done multiple shows

Reportedly, the actor has been seen in many Hindi TV shows and is very active on social media.

Sheezan's family opens up

Sheezan's sisters have requested privacy related to the allegations levelled upon Sheezan.

Likes to sing

The actor loves to sing and had also once crooned a song for Tunisha while he was strumming the guitar.

Sheezan's relation timeline

Reports online suggest that the actor was earlier in a relationship with Kundali Bhagya fame actress Mrinal Singh.

