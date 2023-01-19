TV actors who are highly educated

You may be watching your favourite serial as it has your favourite star but you may not be aware of their educational background. Here, take a look at their educational qualifications.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2023
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress attended Nutan college in Bhopal. She also has done a mountaineering course from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, Uttarkashi and has a gold medal in rifle shooting.
The actress is best known for her serial Anupamaa and has done her studies in hotel management.
The Qubool Hai star has a degree in Economics and also has a Master's degree in English Literature from Apeejay College of Fine Arts.
The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star has done schooling at Utpal Sanghvi School, Juhu. He has graduated from Mithibai College, Mumbai and has also attended the London school of arts.
The Naagin actress has done her graduation in electronics and telecommunications from Mumbai University.
The actress has a degree in Master in sociology and has also done a post-graduation degree in event management.
She made a household name for herself with Diya Aur Baati Hum and has a Master in Business Administration degree n Marketing from Punjab Technical University.
Best known for Suraj from Diya Aur Bati Hum he has studied at an Urdu medium school and has done his post-graduation in psychology.
The TV star studied chemical engineering at Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai and also did an event management course from National Institute of Event Management.
The Bandish Bandit actress also known for Dahleez studied from M. P. Birla Foundation Higher Secondary School and Scottish Church College, Calcutta. She took an honors degree in microbiology from the same.
