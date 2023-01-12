TV actresses look unrecognizable without makeup

There are many TV actresses who look very different in their no-makeup selfie game. Take a look at the same right here which will shock you.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Rubina Dilaik

The Bigg Boss 14 winner is known for her sunkissed selfie games and for essaying bold characters on the small screen.

Divyanka Tripathi

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame star is also known for posting snaps without makeup which is very stunning.

Hina Khan

Akshara of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame is best known for her post workout de-glam snaps which are all things cute.

Jennifer Winget

The Beyhad star surely is a drop dead gorgeous diva and is known for her killer de-glam selfies.

Mouni Roy

The Brahmastra actress loves to do yoga which is the secret behind her glowing skin.

Karishma Tanna

Apart from having a fit body this long legged beauty also looks pretty sans makeup.

Drashti Dhami

The TV star is loved for her de-glam pictures and has made a commendable name for herself in the industry.

Surbhi Chandna

Best known for her serial Sanjeevani and Naagin 5; the star is also famous for her de-glam snaps.

Erica Fernandes

She is best known for her role as Prerna from Kasautii Zindagii Kay, She is a social media favourite also because of her de-glam looks.

Nia Sharma

The Naagin actress is best known for making Instagram reels and keeps updating de-glam snap of herself on social media.

