Shweta is best known for her role as Prerna Basu from Kasautii Zindagii Kay and has been one of the most stunning TV heroines.Source: Bollywood
Her role in her serial Sasural Genda Phool made her everyone's favourite. She is beautiful beyond words.Source: Bollywood
She is best known for her role in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and is one of the most stunning TV heroines.Source: Bollywood
It was in 2013 when she ranked number 15 in World’s Sexiest Asian Women 2013 by Eastern Eye newspaper. She is best known for Dill Mill Gaye and Saraswatichandra.Source: Bollywood
She has been best known for her roles in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Kitani Mohabbat Hai and has been one of the most beautiful stars.Source: Bollywood
The young woman has been winning hearts with her role as Sai from her hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin.Source: Bollywood
She became the national crush with her role in Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi. She also ranked number 3 in Eastern Eye’s World’s Sexiest Asian Women.Source: Bollywood
She became everyone's favourite with her role from the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She was also ranked number 9 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye newspaper.Source: Bollywood
She was best known for her role as Goddess Parvati and Adi Shakti in ‘Devon Ka Dev – Mahadev and fans had developed a crush on her.Source: Bollywood
The diva had first caught everyone's attention with her role as Indira Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is one of the utmost prettiest stars.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!