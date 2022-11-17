Shweta Tiwari

Shweta is best known for her role as Prerna Basu from Kasautii Zindagii Kay and has been one of the most stunning TV heroines.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Ragini Khanna

Her role in her serial Sasural Genda Phool made her everyone's favourite. She is beautiful beyond words.

Mahi Vij

She is best known for her role in Laagi Tujhse Lagan and is one of the most stunning TV heroines.

Jennifer Winget

It was in 2013 when she ranked number 15 in World’s Sexiest Asian Women 2013 by Eastern Eye newspaper. She is best known for Dill Mill Gaye and Saraswatichandra.

Kritika Kamra

She has been best known for her roles in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Kitani Mohabbat Hai and has been one of the most beautiful stars.

Ayesha Singh

The young woman has been winning hearts with her role as Sai from her hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Meiin.

Drashti Dhami

She became the national crush with her role in Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi. She also ranked number 3 in Eastern Eye’s World’s Sexiest Asian Women.

Krystle D’souza

She became everyone's favourite with her role from the show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She was also ranked number 9 in the Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women List by Eastern Eye newspaper.

Sonarika Bhadoria

She was best known for her role as Goddess Parvati and Adi Shakti in ‘Devon Ka Dev – Mahadev and fans had developed a crush on her.

Karishma Tanna

The diva had first caught everyone's attention with her role as Indira Virani from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She is one of the utmost prettiest stars.

