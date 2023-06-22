TV actresses who are way beyond marriageable age and yet single
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023
Shilpa Shinde has no interest in getting married. She is 45 now.
Neha Mehta is 45 and is unmarried. She is known for her role as Anjali in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
Sakshi Tanwar is unmarried and has adopted a daughter. She is 50.
Shamita Shetty is 44 and yet unmarried.
Anusha Dandekar is 41 and is unmarried.
Meghana Malik is 51 and not married.
Jaya Bhattacharya is 44 and single.
Sriti Jha is 37 and did not find love.
Geeta Kapur aka Geeta Maa is 49 and unmarried.
Tanishaa Mukerji is 45 and did not feel like marrying.
