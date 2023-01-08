TV actresses who left home and family to make a career in Mumbai

From Erica Fernandes to Aashka Goradia; here is a list of television celebrities who have shifted from the city, but keep coming back for various reasons.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 08, 2023

Aashka Goradia

Actress Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble shifted to Goa post their wedding in 2019. The head over heels in love couple has a yoga shaala in Goa wherein they teach and practice Yoga.

Megha Gupta

Actress Megha Gupta shifted to Goa and has been living there for a long time now. She has been working on herself as a pranic healer and bach flower therapist.

Shveta Salve

Shveta Salve shifted to Goa with her husband in 2015 and the two have their own fast-food restaurant along with a retail store.

Dimpy Ganguly

Dimpy Ganguly left the industry and got married to Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy in 2015. The two are parents to three kids.

Mihika Varma

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Mihika Varma got married to Anand Kapai and left her acting career as she got settled in US in 2016.

Somya Seth

Navya actress Somya Seth got settled in the US with her partner and left the industry. She later parted ways in 2019 and got divorced. She has been staying in the US and is a single parent to her son.

Rishika Mihani

Rishika Mihani decided to quit the industry and settled in Dubai. Now, she works as a full-time real estate agent.

Erica Fernandes

Popular telly actress Erica Fernandes left her fans shocked as she announced that she left India and shifted base to Dubai as she wanted to explore something new.

Sangram Singh

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Sangram Singh quit the industry and has settled in Norway with his wife and family members.

