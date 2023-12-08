TV actresses who were cheated by their partners: Divya Agarwal, Adaa Khan and more
Bollywood Staff
Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Celebrity couples that epitomize love are something we see all the time, but some celebrities have not always had glamorous and blissful relationships.
Thanks to her amazing style sense and stunning photos, Adaa has a large following on social media.
Adaa Khan revealed on Rajeev Khandelwal's show JuzzBaat...Sangeen Se Namkeen that Ankit Gera, her former boyfriend, had cheated on her.
The breakup between Sana Khan and her ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis made headlines and generated a lot of online buzz.
A lot of attention had been paid to Divya and Priyank Sharma's relationship. The reality show Splitsvilla is where the couple first connected and fell in love.
But when Priyank developed feelings for Benafsha Soonawalla, her fellow contestant on Bigg Boss 11, she was devastated.
Karan Patel, Kamya's ex-boyfriend, left her broken and alone. Kamya had disclosed in an interview that she had been fooled by Karan.
Actress Muskaan Nancy James has acted in television series such as Mata Ki Chowki, Dupercops vs. Supervillains - Shapath, Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap, and others.
Much media attention had been paid to her breakup with actor Manish Naggdev.
On the sets of their show Banoo Main Teri Dulhan, actor Sharad Malhotra got to know Divyanka Tripathi and quickly fell in love with her. The actor allegedly had commitment problems and cheated on Divyanka with another woman.
