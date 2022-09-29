TV actresses who were body shamed

Take a look at these actresses who were heavily trolled for their body type

Rubina Dilaik

Rubina was given names and called “Moti” by trolls

Aneri Vajani

Aneri was called out for being too thin

Rytasha Rathore

Rytasha was highly fat shamed when her serial Badho Bahu aired

Rashami Desai

Rashami was fat shamed at multiple events

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal was body shamed for having pear shaped body

Mahira Sharma

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka was called fat by a lot of trolls

Erica Fernandez

Erica was denied a film only because she was 'too thin'

Mandira Bedi

Madira was addressed as “Mard” by some social media users for having toned abs

