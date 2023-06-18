TV celebs who come from a rich background
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023
Ram Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor headed the advertising firm, FCB Ulka as a CEO.
Sonarika Bhadoria dad Rakesh Singh Bhadoria is the owner of a construction business located in Mumbai.
Mishal Raheja's dad is an exporter in garments.
Madalsa Sharma's dad is a film producer.
Asim Riaz's dad Riaz Ahmed Choudhary is an IPS officer and also a politician.
Pearl V Puri's family has real estate business.
Aly Goni's dad Amjad Goni is a businessman.
Kushal Tandon's father Billu is the owner of a oil and transport industry in UP.
Mohit Malik's dad is into the restaurant business.
Niti Taylor's dad has a real estate agency in Haryana.
Karan Patel's has a family in export business.
Harshad Chopda family is successful in the business line.
