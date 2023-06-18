TV celebs who come from a rich background

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023

Ram Kapoor's father Anil Kapoor headed the advertising firm, FCB Ulka as a CEO.

Sonarika Bhadoria dad Rakesh Singh Bhadoria is the owner of a construction business located in Mumbai.

Mishal Raheja's dad is an exporter in garments.

Madalsa Sharma's dad is a film producer.

Asim Riaz's dad Riaz Ahmed Choudhary is an IPS officer and also a politician.

Pearl V Puri's family has real estate business.

Aly Goni's dad Amjad Goni is a businessman.

Kushal Tandon's father Billu is the owner of a oil and transport industry in UP.

Mohit Malik's dad is into the restaurant business.

Niti Taylor's dad has a real estate agency in Haryana.

Karan Patel's has a family in export business.

Harshad Chopda family is successful in the business line.

